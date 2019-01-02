Demi Lovato Reveals How She Spent Her Sober New Year’s Eve

Demi Lovato started off 2019 with a sober New Year’s Eve, months after she suffered an apparent overdose that nearly took her life.

The 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Monday night to share the simple way she rang in the new year: with a glass of Martinelli’s sparkling apple cider.

In the photo, the bottle of cider stood next to a glass of it; she captioned it “#SOBRIETY.”

The snap came hours after she revealed how “grateful” she was for her second chance at life in a New Year’s Eve message to her fans.

“So grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year,” she wrote. “I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones.”

“Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me through this year,” she added. “God bless.”

The positive message came soon after she revealed that she’ll be the one delivering the message one day about what happened on July 26, 2018 — not tabloids.

“Someday I’ll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I’m ready to share that with people please stop prying and making s— that you know nothing about,” she said, seemingly referencing tabloid reports about her health. “I still need space and time to heal.”

“I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f—ing much thank you,” she wrote.

In July, Lovato was hospitalized for nearly two weeks after an apparent drug overdose at her Hollywood Hills home. She was reportedly found unconscious, and paramedics used Narcan to revive her. She then spent several months in a rehabilitation facility before she was seen in public in November.

During the holiday season, things have been looking up for the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer. Among footage of family time during Christmas, Lovato has also been seen with her new boyfriend, Henry Levy.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the two are “casually dating” and that they met years ago in rehab; he has reportedly been a big source of support for her as she focuses on a life of sobriety.