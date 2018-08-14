Demi Lovato to Remain in Rehab for ‘Several Months’ in Extensive Program

Demi Lovato won’t be leaving rehab anytime soon.

According to E! News, the pop songstress immediately entered rehab after leaving Cedars-Sinai hospital last week, where she was treated for a life-threatening drug overdose.

“She will be in rehab for several months and is doing an extensive program to ensure she gets the help she needs,” a source told the outlet. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is currently in Chicago for treatment with a therapist who specializes in mental health, wellness and sobriety.

Getting treatment for her struggles with addiction is just one of a few steps Lovato has taken to get back on the wagon following her overdose on July 24. She also canceled her remaining “Tell Me You Love Me” tour dates and has mostly stayed away from social media, as well as kept her social contact limited.

Despite reports that Lovato has met with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama a few times, limited contact reportedly includes him, as well.

“Wilmer has been in touch with the family and has been checking in on Demi’s status,” the source added, though the That ’70s Show star hasn’t been able to talk to Lovato. “The family is trying to make sure they eliminate all distractions and want her focusing on her health right now.”

The insider went on to say that the former Disney star is “doing much better,” both mentally and physically, and has “become more open and is happy she is getting the help she needs.”

Additionally, Lovato seems to understand the severity of what happened and that she nearly lost her life. While her health remains her priority, Lovato also hopes her stint in treatment will make a statement to everyone important in her life, including fans, that she is strong and able to recover.

While she has remained mostly mum on social media, she took to Instagram a few days after her overdose to address the scary relapse.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote.

“The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side,” Lovato added.

The source noted that the songbird hopes to make a full recovery so she is able to return to her one love: music.