Demi Lovato Reportedly Refused to Tell Responders What She Took Before Overdose

Demi Lovato was reportedly uncooperative with police and refused to tell paramedics what drug she took before being rushed to the hospital for an apparent overdose.

After representatives for the 25-year-old “Skyscraper” singer confirmed that she was “awake and with family” following reports of her hospitalization for a possible drug overdose Tuesday, law enforcement sources have told The Blast that Lovato was uncooperative when questioned about her overdose when paramedics responded to the scene.

The news outlet reports that the singer, along with others who were at the Hollywood Hills home at the time of the reported overdose, refused to divulge what drugs she had taken that required an emergency response and the rendering of Narcan, an emergency medication administered to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. However, officers discovered and collected “an item of evidence” related to illegal drugs at the home, though a source has claimed that the item in question is not typically associated with heroin.

It was initially reported that Lovato, who has been open about her struggles with addiction in the past, had overdosed on heroin, though sources quickly refuted those rumors. It was later reported that a source close to the situation claimed that a nurse had told police that the 25-year-old was using methamphetamine, though the manner in which the methamphetamine substances were used was not made clear.

The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly treating the incident as a medical incident rather than a criminal one.

In the days and weeks leading up to the Tuesday incident, Lovato had allegedly been pulling away from family and friends.

“Demi has a long history with drug and alcohol abuse. It was never ‘just once’ for Demi. She has a lot of demons. She’s been struggling for a long time,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Slowly people she cared about started to drift away from her, because it was an unhealthy situation to be around. People stopped wanting to work with her, and she pushed away people who actually had her best interest in mind. She’s just not in a good place.”

Lovato, who had celebrated six years of sobriety in March, revealed in the June release of her new single “Sober” that she had relapsed.

“Momma, I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” Lovato sings on the track. “And daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor. To the ones who never left me, We’ve been down this road before. I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

The singer, who has been open with her struggles in the past, originally entered rehab in 2010, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm, and addiction.