Demi Lovato Posts ‘Cellulite’ Selfie

Demi Lovato is well-known for not being shy about her appearance, and she’s proven it again by posting a “cellulite” selfie to her Instagram.

In the clip shared as Boomerang on her Instagram Stories thread, Lovato can be be seen from behind, wearing a black t-shirt and a pair of very revealing grey bottoms.

She has drawn a pink arrow to her thigh area and captioned it, “Cellulite,” adding, “And yet I still love myself.”

In a follow-up selfie Lovato can be seen from the front, giving her fans a peek at her tummy and writing, “No thigh gap for me,” then adding the same “and yet I still love myself” caption as on the previous post.

Lovato famously has dealt with substance and mental health issues, as well as an eating disorder. Ever since getting control over her struggles she has been open and honest and on a crusade to encourage self-confidence in her fans.

Everyone deals with their issues differently, though, and in a recent interview with InStyle, Lovato explained that concert meet-and-greets are one thing that can be “very emotional” due to the number of fans who open up to her.

“A lot of times people use that opportunity to dump their problems on me because they don’t know who else to talk to… They show me their cuts,” she explained. “I’ve had people come up to me and say, ‘I was going to kill myself until I got this meet and greet.’ And you’re just like, ‘What?’ “

She went on to say, “You have to speak out about stuff, you have to use your voice for good.. I didn’t have anybody who was doing that when I was younger.”

“Nobody [I looked up to] was talking about mental illness. Nobody was talking about eating disorders. Nobody was talking about cutting. I wanted somebody for my little sister to look up to. I took on that role because I knew it was important,” Lovato added.

Many have praised the singer for standing up and speaking out about her self-image and mental health issues, as they feel she is setting a good example for how the conversation should go, with one fan saying, “I commend Demi for taking the steps she has to be there for others who may not have heard anyone else speak about [mental health] issues… I think she is doing a great job.”