Demi Lovato Opens Up About Overdose, Recovery Following Engagement to Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato opened up about the drug overdose that nearly took her life two years ago and her recovery following her engagement to Max Ehrich. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer and the former The Young And The Restless actor announced their engagement on Thursday, with Lovato showing off the giant engagement ring Ehrich proposed with. In Thursday's follow-up note, Lovato thanked the doctors who saved her life and said she now feels "free" of her demons.

Thursday was Lovato's "miracle day," she wrote. "I'm so blessed to have one," she continued. "It represents how the [doctors] at Cedars-Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only 2 years after that terrible day I'm engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons."

Lovato never "thought this feeling was possible" and not just because it came after she fell in love, but because it came after two years of doing "more work on myself than I have in my entire life," she wrote. "Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security."

She went on to explain that the "me" tattoo she had on her ring finger was a reminder to "love myself" no matter what. "You can't fully love another without loving yourself first," Lovato wrote. "Thank you, God, for this peace and understanding, but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times." Lovato ended the statement by thanking her friends, family, and fans for their support and "respecting my privacy regarding this journey. I love you all."

The 27-year-old Lovato's post also included a black and white video of her sitting in a car passenger seat, filmed by Ehrich. He called her the "most resilient, strong, compassionate, beautiful angel" in a comment on the post. "I cannot imagine my world without you in it and I’m grateful beyond words that God kept you here," Ehrich wrote. "I love you so much and can’t wait for our future."

Ehrich and Lovato only dated a few months before he proposed. The two reportedly began living together during the coronavirus pandemic and only grew closer. As recently as March, Lovato told Ellen DeGeneres she was still single and learning to love herself after her struggles. "I have to fight those battles on my own, and I can't let somebody come in and fix those issues for me," she said at the time. "So right now, I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself."

Lovato has long been open about her mental health and addiction struggles throughout her career. In 2018, she was hospitalized for two weeks after a drug overdose. She had been sober for six years before relapsing before the overdose. When she appeared on Ellen in March, Lovato said she struggled with an eating disorder for the past six years and felt "controlled" by her former management.