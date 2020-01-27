Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato Reveals Comeback Song ‘Anyone’ Was Written Days Before Near-Fatal Overdose

Demi Lovato is set to make a triumphant return to the Grammys stage on Jan. 26, where she will perform her single, “Anyone.” In advance of her appearance at the biggest event in the music industry, Lovato discussed her new single and how it was actually written days before her July 2018 overdose.

During her interview on New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Lovato related that she recorded “Anyone” in Montana days before her scary 2018 ordeal. She also explained that she was “excited” and “ready” to perform the personal track, which she said tells her side of the story.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long. It’s going to be hard not to go on stage and just, like, word vomit everything,” she explained. “I just want to go up there and tell my story. And I have three minutes to do so. So, I’m just going to do the best that I can. It’s only telling a fraction of my story, but it’s still a little bit, and it’s enough to kind of show the world where I’ve been.”

“This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened … I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” she continued. “You listen back to it and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, Let’s help this girl.’ I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was OK, but clearly I wasn’t.”

“I was singing this song and I didn’t even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact,” Lovato explained. “About a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally awake, I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, ‘If there’s ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.’”

In July 2018, it was reported that Lovato had an overdose and was subsequently rushed to the hospital. Weeks after the incident, the “Confident” singer, who has been open about her addiction issues in the past, told her fans that she was “fighting” and was on the road to recovery.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she wrote at the time, per PEOPLE. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

The Grammys air Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.