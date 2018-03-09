Demi Lovato Blasts Celeb Who Caused Her to Go Straight From the Met Gala to AA

Demi Lovato’s trip to the 2016 Met Gala will likely be her first and only, thanks to a celebrity “b—” who sent her straight from the event to an AA meeting.

For her Billboard cover story, Lovato opened up about her “terrible” experience at the major annual fashion event on the first Monday in May, citing that an unnamed famous person ruined the night.

“This one celebrity was a complete b— and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink,” she told the magazine. Lovato had been sober from drugs and alcohol since 2012.

After texting her manager, Lovato made it in time for a 10 p.m. AA meeting, with some evidence of the Met Gala still lingering on her body.

“I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on — millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting,” she recalled. “And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala — fake and sucking the fashion industry’s d—.”

The 25-year-old did not name the celebrity who she claims ruined her evening, but fans’ likeliest guess is rapper Nicki Minaj, based on the drama between the two in the days following the event.

To recall, Lovato and Minaj were both dressed in Moschino gowns for the 2016 Met Gala and were escorted together by designer Jeremy Scott.

When Minaj shared one of the photos of their red carpet posing session, she didn’t tag everyone in the photo (read: Lovato) and the singer took notice.

The former Disney star took to Snapchat, writing, “When you aren’t mentioned in a post but didn’t do shit to the person…” She followed that up with an Instagram post of the photo in question and a scathing caption.

“This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met,” she wrote, adding hashtags for “#sof—ingawkward #notforme #sweatpants #forensicfiles #whatsgood.”

“P.s. some of y’all need to learn how to take a joke… I’m obviously laughing at the face that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life,” she added, pointing out Minaj’s aggressive side eye in the shot.

In the following days, Lovato continue to share cryptic Tweets related to her time at the Met Gala.

“Sometimes there’s more to the story,” she wrote. “Sometimes there’s more shit going on than you see. Maybe you DON’T know every aspect of my life maybe you shouldn’t assume you know,” she added with a middle finger emoji.

“Or maybe I rant online because people assume they know thinks and their entitlement to know makes me feel obligated to defend myself,” Lovato continued. “At least I’m honest… I’d rather annoy people with my honesty and loud opinions than stay silent and be fake as f—.”

While Lovato didn’t offer up any other candidates for her shade from the Met Gala, she has recently been embroiled in a feud with celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, whom she called a “bully” and slammed as “irrelevant.”