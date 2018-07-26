Demi Lovato Reportedly Heading Back to Rehab After Hospital Release

Demi Lovato is reportedly going back to rehab after she was rushed to the hospital this week. Her family is “making plans” to get the 25-year-old singer help after her brush with death.

“Demi is recovering and her loved ones are so incredibly thankful she has pulled through. They know how lucky she is to be alive and are relieved she’s getting another chance,” a source told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday.

According to the source, her loved ones are “going to do everything in their power to help” the “Cool For The Summer” singer get back on track and are making plans to get her straight into rehab.”

“She is a fighter and has beat this in the past, so they know she can live a clean and sober life again. Her mother is by her side,” the source continued.

Another source told E! News that the hospitalization was a “huge wake-up call” and Lovato is “very grateful to be alive.”

“She will be leaving the hospital and heading straight to rehab. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs,” the E! News source said.

Lovato was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday for an apparent overdose, after she was found unresponsive. Although some reports claimed she overdosed on hero in other sources dispute that.

One source told The Blast that Lovato was using methamphetamine and police reportedly found evidence of drug use at Lovato’s home. An E! News source said she was partying for “12 straight hours” before she was hospitalized.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” Lovato’s representative said in a statement Tuesday.

Lovato has a well-documented struggle with substance abuse, eating disorders and mental health. She went to rehab in 2010 to be treated for bipolar disorder, addiction and self-harm. After a relapse, she lived in a sober facility for a year. Last year, she celebrated six years sober.

However, she surprised fans by admitting she relapsed in her new song “Sober.”

After Lovato gave an emotional performance of the song in Lisbon, she shared video and paid tribute to her fans.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” Lovato wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.”

Photo credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images