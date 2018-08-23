Demi Lovato’s Grandfather Wants Her to Quit ‘Before It’s Too Late’

Demi Lovato’s grandfather told press he hopes the singer quits the entertainment business before it takes her life.

Jaime De La Garza made his plea in the media about a month after Demi Lovato was transported to a hospital for treatment after overdosing on the same drug that took the lives of music legends like, Prince and Tom Petty.

“I’m praying for her!” the 82-year-old told Radar Online from his home in Irving, Texas. “I would like for Demi to quit the business and move back here before it’s too late. Hollywood is nothing but a horrible mess!”

The “Confident” singer reportedly overdosed at her Los Angeles home after smoking the painkiller oxycodone laced with fentanyl. Lovato was found just before noon on July 24 and was revived with Narcan on the scene.

De La Garza revealed during his interview that he didn’t even find out about the incident until he read it in a magazine.

“I was devastated, but that’s the only way I keep up with what’s going on,” said De La Garza, a Marine combat veteran. “The family calls me, but they just say, ‘Demi is doing fine!’”

Maybe De La Garza opening up to press is an indication to the family’s relationship.

“Hopefully, this is a wakeup call for Demi,” De La Garza told the outlet. “I’m just glad my wife isn’t here to see what’s happened to our granddaughter.”

Since the overdose, Lovato checked into a live-in rehab facility and has remained off the grid. Before then, however, she opened up about the incident in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she started the letter to her fans. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Lovato went on to thank her family, team and staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by her side the entire time. She was flooded with love and support on social media.

“Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” Lovato said. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

Lovato signed the letter, “I will keep fighting [heart emoji].”

Stay Strong Demi!