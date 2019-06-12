Demi Lovato Drug Dealer Charged With Heroin Possession in Shoplifting Arrest

The man who said he was with Demi Lovato on the night of her near-fatal drug overdose last summer was recently charged with misdemeanor drug possession counts after allegedly being busted for shoplifting.

TMZ reports that Brandon Johnson attempted to leave a San Fernando Valley Macy’s without paying for a Michael Kors backpack, a pair of pants and a Puma hoodie, totaling $440 in merchandise, when he was stopped by security.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He now faces three misdemeanor counts for shoplifting and possession of heroin and ketamine, which was also reportedly found on his person at the time of the incident.

The new drug possession charges are not Johnson’s first run-in with law enforcement. In September, he was served with an arrest warrant after missing an arraignment for a cocaine possession and DUI charges that stemmed from June 2018.

Last year, Johnson told TMZ that he did drugs with Lovato and even supplied her with the drugs that caused her overdose in July. He claimed that he supplied Lovato with “aftermarket” pulls on the morning of her overdose on July 24, telling the outlet that the singer had texted him at 4 a.m. that morning and asked him to come to her Hollywood Hills home. There, they allegedly “freebased” pills together, which Johnson said were “much stronger” than pharmaceuticals.

He said that he left the home at around 7 or 8 a.m. and that Lovato was sleeping at the time.

She was rushed to the hospital at around 11:30 a.m. after she was found by an assistant, and she remained hospitalized for nearly two weeks. In August, she was released and traveled to an in-patient rehabilitation facility.

Johnson was not investigated for his alleged involvement in Lovato’s overdose because the incident was categorized as a self-induced medical emergency.

In March, Lovato revealed she would have been seven years sober if not for her relapse last summer.

“I don’t regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes,” Lovato wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “I didn’t lose 6 years, I’ll always have that experience but now I just get to add to that time with a new journey and time count.

“If you’ve relapsed and are afraid to get help again, just know it’s possible to take that step towards recoveryIf you’re alive today, you can make it back. You’re worth it.”

In December, she opened up how grateful she felt, writing” “so grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year. I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me this year. God bless.”