Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy Mullet on iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet

Demi Lovato stepped out at the iHeartRadio Awards show, and debuted an edgy mullet on the event's red carpet runway. The singer showed up in a beautiful purple suit with a new hairstyle, letting it hang low in the back but keeping it short in the front. Lovato has had a similar style lately, but this new version is noticeably longer in the back.

Lovato, who recently announced they are non-binary and use they/them pronouns, shared photos of the new look over on their Instagram page. Fans, friends, and followers have praised the "Sorry, Not Sorry" singer's look, with one writing, "LOVE this hair and makeup and outfit!!!!" Another fan gushed, "You were smoldering for the Godssss honey!! I love it!!" A third user commented, "iHeart this look!"

Lovato made the announcement about their pronoun change earlier this month, explaining, "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering." They later continued, "I will also be accepting if people slip and say 'her/she' because I know that being in my position, it's going to take a while for people to get used to." Lovato also stated that they "don't claim to be an expert or spokesperson."

Lovato went on to say, "I want people to understand that just because I'm non-binary doesn't mean I'm not going to dress the way I want." They also clarified, for any critics, that their announcement has nothing to do with fame or celebrity. "I could leave my career today. I'm still going to identify as non-binary tomorrow. For the first time in my life, I'm putting my well-being over my career. That's the difference in somebody doing something for attention versus seeking your truth."

The singer also referenced the 2018 overdose that landed them in the hospital, saying, "I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or even fans who wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the leotard and look a certain way. I thought that was what I was supposed to be. Now I just realize it's so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself because that's the type of stuff that happens when you do."