Demi Rose Gets 'Cheeky' in New Summery Photo

Demi Rose recently took to Instagram to get "cheeky" in a post full of new summery photos. In the post, Rose showed off a frilly, white dress that left little to the imagination. The first couple photos show her sitting at a table enjoying a nice refreshing beverage, and the next two reveal just how "cheeky" the summer dress gets, as it's designed to hang lower on the sides and raised in the middle at the back, which shows off quite a lot of skin.

Rose's Instagram page is full of other eye-catching photos, most of which feature her modeling swimsuits and lingerie. Rose's website cites her as "the UK’s leading influencer personality with an impressive 16 million followers, paving the way for a new generation of digital consumer marketing." It goes on to read, "With her influencer career beginning at 18, her images gained her a huge amount of traction, building her worldwide following. Demi has gone on to secure outstanding campaigns, international press attention and brand collaborations."

Rose's website also notes that one of her most recent professional moves was partnering with PrettyLittleThing as a global ambassador for the apparel brand. Over on the company's site, fans can get a glimpse of Rose modeling certain outfits that they can then pick up for themselves if they so choose. Among the outfits includes are a colorful, sheer dress and one-piece black swimsuit, and tan-colors mini-skirt.

Back in September, Rose sat down with the Evening Standard and spoke about her life and career, as well as how she mentally and emotionally handles being such a visible social media influencer. "When I was younger I always dreamed of being the girl that everyone admired but instead I got bullied. So, the popularity now just absolutely blows me away. I honestly can’t believe it which is why I feel now is the right time to use this vast platform I have to good use; to spread the message of positivity and mental health wellbeing."

She also shared that she moved to Ibiza after Covid-19 quarantine lockdown ended. "During lockdown, I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me," she shared. " I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things. I felt very sad but when the lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work."