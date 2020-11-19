Demi Lovato Reveals New Half-Shaved Haircut: 'I Did a Thing'

✖

Demi Lovato is sporting an all-new hairdo, and proving just how "Confident" she is. On Instagram Wednesday, the singer revealed that she had just undergone a major hair transformation, Lovato unveiling a much edgier look with a freshly shaved head.

Writing that, "I did a thing…," the "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress showed off her new hairdo: a blonde pixie cut that is shaved in the back and on the sides. The post racked up plenty of reactions, with Ruby Rose quipping, "yes you did!!!" Ashley Graham commented a series of heart-eye emojis, with Lovato's photographer, Angelo Kritikos, commenting that she is "already obsessed with this new era" before teasing, "Who wants to see the front?"

Not long after, fans got the full view of the new style, with Lovato sharing yet another post, this one including a gallery of images. In the images, Lovato's lighter locks are swept to the side, showing off the shaved sides and back. The golden blonde color, as well as the new cut, is courtesy of celeb hairstylist Amber Maynard Bolt, who shared photos of Lovato's new 'do on her own account, writing, "there is something about changing your hair so drastically that allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought!"

Lovato's second post garnered just as much attention as the first, with the comments section quickly filling with replies. Lucy Hale wrote, "Ohhhhh my God" alongside a red heart emoji, with Kerry Washington, seemingly speechless, commenting one simple word: "Gorgeous." Graham again gushed over the 'do, commenting, "DEMI! This chop!!!!!! Gorg!" Lovato's fans were just as in love, with one writing, "I'm so annoyed that you can make literally anything look good." Another said, "sis looks like a villain ready to dominate the music industry like yaassss."

The new hairstyle marked the second time in a week that Lovato had changed up her locks. While attending the People's Choice Awards over the weekend, the "Tell Me You Love Me" singer walked the carpet with her signature dark hair, though she had traded the look in for long blonde hair for the remainder of the show, including her opening monologue when she joked about her engagement to ex Max Ehrich. Making light of the coronavirus-relate lockdowns that swept across the country, the singer joked that she "did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged."