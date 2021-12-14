Delilah Belle Hamlin Seemingly Shades Parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin in Since-Deleted Video

Delilah Belle Hamlin has something to say about her parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. In a since-deleted video, Delilah wrote that she wanted her parents to pay for her “trauma therapy,” per Us Weekly. Her video comes a little over a month after it was revealed that she was hospitalized following an accidental prescription drug overdose.

Delilah originally posted a video on TikTok set to “Jingle Bell Rock.” She wrote alongside the clip, “Unrealistic things I want for Christmas … for my parents to pay for my trauma therapy.” The video has since been deleted from her account, but can be viewed here. Us Weekly reported that they reached out to Rinna’s representatives for comment. Neither Rinna nor Harry have publicly commented on the situation (this news broke just as it was reported that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tested positive for COVID-19 alongside some of her castmates, prompting a production shutdown).

As previously mentioned, Delilah’s video was released over a month after she shared that she was hospitalized following an accidental prescription drug overdose. She posted a nearly 30-minute video on Instagram in which she told her followers that she initially experienced health issues after getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Delilah said that getting the vaccine caused “an autoimmune response” in her body. She continued to say that she wasn’t anti-vaccine, but explained that the vaccine “flared up and triggered certain autoimmune diseases that I didn’t know I had.”

The model later revealed that she was battling several illnesses including Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis, and Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections (PANDAS). Delilah said that she felt as though her body was in “fight or flight mode” and that she subsequently sought help from a psychiatrist for her panic attacks. “He overprescribed me with one medication that one of my friends takes like 10 milligrams, and he gave me like 20 milligrams three times a day and then he gave me 3 milligrams of Xanax a day,” she explained. “So my body got dependent on Xanax, number one, and number two, I overdosed. I didn’t mean to at all. I overdosed on this one medication called propranolol. I took Benadryl with it and for some reason, I ended up in the hospital.”

Delilah went on to seek help at a “beautiful place in Arizona.” While she was feeling alright at first, she eventually began experiencing seizures due to encephalitis, which made her a “medical risk.” She was then asked to leave the facility. As for how she was doing after the ordeal, she said that she was “struggling to figure out, kind of, what to do. Mentally, I am not great today. I’m feeling hopeless … since the last treatment center didn’t work out.” The 23-year-old ended the video by thanking her followers for their support.