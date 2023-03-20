Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Addresses Assault Outside His Florida Hotel Room

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was assaulted outside a Florida hotel last week, and the musician has now addressed the frightening incident. In a statement shared by ABC News, Allen began by saying, "Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support. Your love and prayers are truly helping.

He then clarified, "My wife Lauren [Monroe] was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space." Allen added that he and his family simple want "healing for everyone involved." He continued, "We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy. We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people. To all of the fans, veterans and first responders in our global community, we are thinking of you all. Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times."

TMZ previously report that Allen, 59, was smoking a cigarette outside of the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale Beach, where Def Leppard was in town for a co-headlining show with Mötley Crüe at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Suddenly, a 19-year-old suspect Max Hartley emerged from behind a nearby pole. The young man is said to have begun running full speed at Allen, eventually hitting him and knocking him to the ground. The outlet went on to state — per a police report — that a woman came to help Allen, but Hartley shoved her to the ground as well.

The woman then attempted to run into the hotel for help, but was stopped by Hartley, who pulled her away by her hair. The 19-year-old fled the scene and ran to another hotel in the area, but was caught sometime later by police after allegedly damaging a number of automobiles. Hartley was arrested and booked on multiple charges: elder abuse, battery and criminal mischief. He was later released from jail after posting bail.

Fans of the iconic rock band will remember that Allen drums with only his right arm — as well as his feet — after losing his left arm in 1984 following a terrible car accident. Allen's arm was severed in the crash, but doctors were initially able to reattach it. However, the musician ended up suffering an infection the required the arm to be amputated again. Allen eventually recovered from his procedures and continued on as Def Leppard's drummer.