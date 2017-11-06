Dean McDermott’s Ex-Wife Speaks out on Secret Statements About Tori Spelling

The ex-wife of Dean McDermott has broken her silence on her strained relationship with her ex-husband and his marriage to Tori Spelling.

Mary Jo Eustace, the 50-year-old Canadian actor who was married to McDermott for 13 years, spoke exclusively to DailyMailTV after being forced to take her ex-husband to court a second time over unpaid financial support, an action that could potentially land him in jail.

“I was forced to return to court because the payments stopped. I made it very clear when I went to court the first time and I was quite lenient,” she said.

But the legal battle wasn’t the only thing Eustacce spoke out about, and for the first time, she opened up about the drama that eventually led to her divorce from McDermott in 2005 and her strained relationship with him since.

“A year and a half ago, Dean confessed to me that he had made a mistake and he wondered what his life would be like if he had he stayed with me,” Eustace confessed. “He said, ‘Do I love Tori? Yeah. But I’ve thrown my life away.’ We were on the street where we used to live. He fell to his knees crying, saying, ‘I can’t believe I gave this up.’ “

In 2005, after 13 years of marriage, McDermott left Eustace following a three-week-long affair with Spelling while on shoot for a made-for-TV movie. McDermott went on to marry Spelling in 2006 and have five kids with her, with the two even starring in a string of reality TV shows about their relationship.

“My feeling is that Tori controls everything and she runs the show. Dean has no say in anything,” Eustace said. “The man I married is not the same guy he is today.”

McDermott’s representatives did not respond to DailyMailTV’s request for comment on the legal battle.