Dean McDermott Reveals Rare Photo of Oldest Son Amid Exclusion Rumors

Dean McDermott posed for a rare selfie with his oldest son on Instagram this weekend, in what many perceived as a response to Tori Spelling‘s choice to leave the 19-year-old out of the holiday family photos.

McDermott’s relationship with his eldest, Jack Montgomery, has been at the center of a legal battle for the actor-turned-reality star. His ex-wife, actress Mary Jo Eustace, has been after McDermott claiming he owes her child support. She filed a court order of contempt against him in October.

On top of that, McDermott’s current wife, Tori Spelling, posted a holiday family photo album on Instagram from which Montgomery was conspicuously absent.

Fans and followers lashed out at the reality star for excluding McDermott’s firstborn from the family portraits, though it wasn’t clear if Montgomery even spent the holidays with his father’s family.

Fans were overjoyed to see McDermott smiling alongside his oldest son. “New year, new start for the McDermott men!” commented one follower. “I love you two!!” wrote another.