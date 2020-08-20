Dax Shepard Leaves 'The Ranch' Fans Freaking out After He's Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash
The Ranch star Dax Shepard has left fans freaking out, after revealing that he was seriously injured in motorcycle crash. During the Tuesday episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard shared the news, saying that it happened while he was out at a California racetrack.
"I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards," he shared. "I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere." Shepard then said, "I clipped their bumper and I went over the handlebars. and I landed pretty hard." The actor's fans have been taking to social media to comment on the new, and are also sending him well-wishes for a speedy recovery. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
He’s lucky to be alive, motorcycles are deadly, DON’T RIDE THEM!!!— Ro (@Gogoro7) August 20, 2020
Well wishes for a speedy recovery!!— Michelle Castro (@shellylyn80) August 20, 2020
Prayers for him & his family for strength & speedy recovery❤️❤️❤️— Amber (@MissAquarius81) August 20, 2020
Oh Gosh Good Luck! Full and Speedy Recovery Wished!!!— Jo Mandato McDonald (@JoMandato) August 20, 2020
Wishing you a speedy recovery @daxshepard!— Camillia Courts (@camilliacourts) August 20, 2020
Lots of well-wishes and prayers for @daxshepard after his recent accident. One of my favorite celebs so I hope healing is safe & speedy (but not speedy on a bike).— Christy Wheeler (@WicklessWheeler) August 20, 2020
Heal quickly, Dax!— Christina (@rogbrijohnfred4) August 20, 2020
Glad bro straight! Stay off the motorcycle a while @daxshepard get a simulation or something! pic.twitter.com/oryhd5LdnR— Madam Sir™️💋 (@TTBMJ) August 20, 2020
😱— Deb Pich (@talkshowgal) August 20, 2020
@daxshepard you have little children, please stop trying to kill yourself racing motorcycles— James Royse (@realpostaljim) August 20, 2020
@daxshepard Do wish you a speedy recovery, thank God your still with us from a fellow MC rider tc— Karl the Fisherman (@KarlWStrautz) August 20, 2020
@daxshepard heal fast!!! Sorry about your accident!!! #fangirl— Jade (@jaderenee1121) August 20, 2020