Dax Shepard Leaves 'The Ranch' Fans Freaking out After He's Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash

The Ranch star Dax Shepard has left fans freaking out, after revealing that he was seriously injured in motorcycle crash. During the Tuesday episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard shared the news, saying that it happened while he was out at a California racetrack.

"I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards," he shared. "I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere." Shepard then said, "I clipped their bumper and I went over the handlebars. and I landed pretty hard." The actor's fans have been taking to social media to comment on the new, and are also sending him well-wishes for a speedy recovery. Scroll down to see what they are saying.