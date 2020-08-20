'The Ranch' Star Dax Shepard Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Dax Shepard is recovering after suffering multiple broken bones in a motorcycle crash. The accident, The Ranch star revealed during an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast earlier this week, occurred at a California racetrack and left him with four broken ribs as well as several other injuries that will require surgery.

Speaking on his podcast, Shepard took full blame for the accident and explained that the crash happened as he "was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway." The actor, 45, said that he had been "braking very, very hard" to the point where "the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards" He believed that he "would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn't go anywhere." When his motorcycle clipped the bumper of another, he flew over the handlebars and "landed pretty hard."

Despite the accident, which he admitted was "a little demoralizing" as it was his first time on the track and led to him receiving a scolding from track employees, Shepard didn’t let it faze him. The actor revealed that after icing his injury, he "went back out" but eventually left, saying, "it was too painful."

After leaving the track, Shepard eventually went to the emergency room. He told co-host Monica Padman that he had "I've been at the hospital for seven hours today." In all, Shepard suffered "four broken ribs, the clavicle's broken in three places, and I need surgery." The accident also resulted in the actor re-breaking one of the four fingers he broke several months ago. He joked that that injury was the "good news" of his accident.

Although the accident left him with numerous injuries, Shepard said that he isn't quite ready to give up on motorcycles, at least not permanently. He did, however, state that he "might be willing to quit for the remainder of 2020." Shepard added that he felt guilty for "actively doing something dangerous.”

The Top Gear America host's injury marks just his latest this year. In May, his wife, Kristen Bell, revealed that Shepard "crushed all the bones in his hand" while he was "off-roading in the mountains." As for how Bell feels about her husband's most recent injury, she commented on his post showing off his bruises that she is "just politely shaking my head at his nonsense..."