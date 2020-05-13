Kristen Bell Reveals Husband Dax Shepard Broke His Hand in ATV Accident

✖

Actor Dax Shepard has broken his hand in a recent ATV accident, his wife Kristen Bell revealed. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, The Good Place star explained that it happened during an "essential off-roading trip" prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

"It was by himself but he was off-roading in the mountains and he had a buddy with him, but they were in separate off-road vehicles, and he got to an edge of a cliff," Bell explained, via PEOPLE. "He was sitting on the edge of a cliff and he put his hand up just to look out and the weight of his arm tipped his Polaris RZR — is what he was on — over. You don't get injured when you're inside them, but I will tell you something, it did crush all the bones in his hand. He's very embarrassed by this injury because the cardinal rule is you don't put your hands on the roll cage or outside the car at any time, that's the only chance of injury."

In addition, Bell mentioned on the fact that her husband and noted hip dad pulled one of seven surgical pins out of his hands himself, which she documented on Instagram on April 24. "You know Dax Shepard, you know he not only holds a degree in anthropology, but also dentistry, surgery, and so he called his doctor and he said, 'Hey, can I pull this pin out? Look at it,' and his doctor was like, 'Do it.' And he did, he is his own doctor."

Bell also added that Shepard neglected to tell her about the injury until after he'd arrived home. "He didn't call me," she explained. "He drove home, and the first thing he said when he walked through the door was, 'I just don't want to be in trouble.' Which is crazy because he's never in trouble with me. Like, I'll let you know if I'm disappointed in your actions, but I'm an adult, he's an adult, I can't get him in trouble." She also told him that "'You're not in trouble but it's not the smartest move we could have made."

Back in March, the couple were remote guests on Katie Couric Live, where Shepard admitted that being on lockdown with their two daughters "has been stressful for momma and dada." He also added that they've "been at each other's throats real bad, real bad," while Bell nodded in agreement.