David Cassidy’s Condition Worsens, Is Near Death

David Cassidy’s condition is said to have worsened and that his death is near.

TMZ reports that the Partridge Family alum is currently in the ICU and has a breathing tube.

Cassidy’s family is said to be “preparing for the end.” His son and ex-wife are said to be heading to the hospital to say their goodbyes.

The former teen idol was hospitalized on Wednesday and was in need of liver and kidney transplants. However, that option is reportedly out the window.

“There’s really no issue anymore for a transplant. It’s futile,” a source told TMZ.

The former teen idol’s health has apparently been in decline for the past two months.

Concerns for Cassidy’s health made headlines back in March when he revealed he was battling dementia. His condition came to light after a troubling on-stage performance caused many to show concern for the former teen idol’s health.

Cassidy’s former co-stars and fans have taken to social media to send well wishes to the ailing pop singer.