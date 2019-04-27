Dave Bautista: ‘Avengers’ Actor Has Flirty Exchange With Fan Who Wants to Have His Baby

Dave Bautista is known for not holding back on Twitter, but he recently had a flirty exchange with a fan on the social media platform that left fans blushing.

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers star responded to a fan’s request that he “put a baby in” her, and fans of the actor were loving it.

Bautista quoted the fans tweet on his own account, adding a cheeky warning to the young woman. The actor joked in his Twitter response that his “babies usually tip the scales around 9 lbs,” which is unsurprising considering his size.

I should probably let you know that my babies usually tip the scales around 9 lbs and asthma runs in my family. Thoughts or concerns? 🤓 https://t.co/PDBmVoFgFZ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 17, 2019

He added in the tweet, “and asthma runs in my family.” The fan wasn’t deterred, however with her response.

“I have wide enough hips and modern medicine has many marvels,” she replied.

Bautista was, at least jokingly, game to make her baby dreams a reality.

“[Baby makin’ time]!!! I’m gonna go grab a couple cases of alkaline water and a hand held mirror. Don’t ask! Start stretching! ….. god this escalated fast,” Bautista wrote on Twitter.

#babymakintime !!! I’m gonna go grab a couple cases of alkaline water and a hand held mirror. Don’t ask! Start stretching! ….. god this escalated fast😳 https://t.co/ZmGBld8FnV — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 17, 2019

The fan continued the hilarious exchange in a later tweet, revealing that she attended a screening of Bautista’s upcoming film, Stuber, in Philadelphia, and couldn’t get enough of the “chemistry” between the actor and his co-star, Kumail Nanjiani. She ended her Twitter message with, “ps dave and i are expecting!!!” and a pregnant woman emoji.

“I’m predicting a 9lb [pikachu] with asthma. To be named Kave,” he replied on Twitter, merging his and Nanjiani’s name together for his non-existent future child.

I’m predicting a 9lb #pikachu with asthma. To be named Kave😎 https://t.co/mpcovI0RAF — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 26, 2019

Stuber is a cop comedy about a detective — Bautista’s character — who recruits his Uber driver, played by Nanjiani, for “an unexpected night of adventure,” according to IMDb. It’s expected release date is July 12.

It’s unclear whether Bautista and the fan actually had the opportunity to meet during the screening. Still, fans enjoyed their back-and-fourth on Twitter. The pair won’t be sparking up a romance, or having any children together, anytime soon though.

The actor, who plays Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, is married to Sarah Jade, according to E! Online. The pair tied the knot in October 2015 in an outdoor ceremony. Bautista has been married before. He was married to Angie Bautista from 1998 to 2006 and Glenda Bautista from 1990 to 1998. The actor has two children: Keilani Bautista and Athena Bautista. They are around 29 and 27 respectively, though their exact ages have never been made public.

Bautista is private about his family life, and doesn’t often post photos of his children or his wife. Jade does occasionally appear, typically alongside Bautista and their dogs.