Danny Watson Dead at 73

Danny Watson, a New Zealand television and radio presenter, passed away following heart disease complications. He was 73 years old.

In a statement to his former station, Newstalk ZB, Watson’s family confirmed the news. “Danny is survived by his loving wife, four tamaraki, and six mokopuna, who were the absolute center of his world,” his loved ones shared.

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Watson’s family further described him as a familiar voice and face who brought warmth, humor, and “genuine human connection” to the small screen and radio for decades.

“To us, he was the heart of our whānau,” his family members continued.

They also noted that Watson had “extraordinary depth” as well as a “wealth of knowledge” and was often defined for his “strength and an endless appetite for life.

“A true man of many talents, he threw his whole heart into everything he did,” Watson’s family pointed out. “He was passionate about Te Ao Māori o Waitaha, Ngā Puhi Kaumātua, Seido karate, beekeeping and many other endeavors.”

He was also known for his kindness towards others. “Danny made everyone feel seen and valued.”

In lieu of flowers, Watson’s loved ones ask for others to donate to hospice. “In Danny’s honor, we encourage you to do what he did best: share a good story, check in on a neighbor, and hold your loved ones close.”

Watson started his radio career in the late ’70s. He hosted Newstalk ZB’s Afternoons from 2000 to 2015. His best-known live broadcast was from Scott Base in Antarctica in November 2014. He later joined radio talk show station Today FM.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said in a statement that Watson was a big part of the Newstalk ZB family and that the station feels his loss.

“Many of our people worked alongside Danny over the years, and today is a very sad day for all of us at Newstalk ZB and NZME,” Boggs stated. “Danny had a real gift for connecting with listeners, and for so many New Zealanders his voice was part of everyday life. He was a wonderful colleague and friend to many here, and he will be greatly missed.”