Danny Masterson’s Ex-Wife Bijou Phillips Hospitalized, in Desperate Need of Transplant

Bijou Phillips is making an emotional plea for a kidney as the actress reveals “time is of the essence” for her second transplant.

The Raising Hope actress, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal she is in desperate need of a living kidney donor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bijou Phillips attends the World Premiere of “Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir” at AMC The Grove 14 on January 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“I need help finding a kidney. I’m asking as a friend, a sister, an aunt, and most important, a single mother to an incredible and brave daughter,” wrote Phillips, referencing her 11-year-old daughter Fianna, whom she shares with her ex-husband, That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson.

“I was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent the first three months of life in the NICU on dialysis,” she explained. “In 2017, I received the incredible gift of a kidney from a dear friend. That transplant gave me 8 precious years to be a mother to my daughter—but I have had many complications since, including the BK virus which led to both a cellular and antibody rejection.”

The BK virus is common and usually inactive in the body, according to the National Kidney Foundation, but it can reactivate after a transplant due to the anti-rejection medications that weaken immunity. Symptoms include seizures, muscle pain, blurred vision, fevers, weakness, and difficulty breathing.

“I am currently under care of Dr Anjay Rastogi at UCLA and back on dialysis,” Phillips continued. “Please help me find a living donor so that I can have more time with my daughter, family, friends.”

The socialite, who is the daughter of musicians John Phillips and Geneviève Waïte, asked people who were interested in becoming a living donor to apply through the link in her bio, writing in the caption of her post, “I am so grateful for your support.”

While Phillips is currently stable, she concluded her plea by reminding her followers, “Time is of the essence.”

Phillips underwent her first kidney transplant in 2017 after being rushed to the hospital with a fever and diagnosed with a blood infection.

“I have been waiting for this day to come for a long time,” she wrote on Instagram ahead of the surgery, as per PEOPLE. “Dialysis has been a blessing, and also extremely hard, I got an infection and am on my second catheter. This is major surgery, FSGS is scary, but I’m soooo intensely Grateful for my husband, my daughter, our Family!”