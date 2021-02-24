Danny Masterson: What to Know About His Family

Danny Masterson found himself in the midst of a legal battle in 2020. Back in June, Jackie Lacey, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, announced that the actor would be formally charged with rape. Since Masterson and, subsequently, his family, have been in the headlines amidst this scandal, you might be wondering what else there is to know about them. Who exactly are the members of the Masterson family?

According to official court documents, Masterson has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman sometime between January and December of 2001. He was also accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003. Additionally, Masterson was accused of raping a 23-year-old woman whom he had invited to his house in the Hollywood Hills between October and December of 2003. Following his arrest on these charges, the actor was released from jail after posting a $3.3 million bond. If he is convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison. In response to these allegations, Masterson's attorney released a statement in which they expressed that the actor is "innocent" and that he is "confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light."

While news broke regarding these allegations in 2020, he wasn't arraigned until January of this year. TMZ reported that, when it comes to this case, Los Angeles Superior Court ruled that the accusers must "use Scientology internal Ethics, Justice, and binding religious arbitration procedures" in order to settle this matter. The reason behind this is because the individuals reportedly previously signed a binding agreement when they were members of the church, which states that they are obligated to allow the institution to resolve "any dispute, claim or controversy." In late January, Masterson pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of rape, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In light of this legal matter, Masterson and, consequently, his family have been thrust into the spotlight. So, who exactly are Masterson's family members? You've likely encountered them in a television project in the past.