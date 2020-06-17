Danny Masterson and Wife Bijou Phillips 'in Shock' Over Rape Charges, Lawyer Says

On Wednesday, it was announced that actor Danny Masterson was formally being charged with rape. According to an announcement from Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Masterson was being charged with "forcibly raping three women" between 2001 and 2003. In light of these charges, an attorney for Masterson released a statement in which they expressed that their client and his wife, Bijou Phillips, are "in complete shock" over this news.

Morena Basteiro of Channel 7 Eyewitness News reported that Masteron's attorney produced a statement about these charges. In the statement, they expressed that the former star of The Ranch is "innocent" and that they are "confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light." The statement went on to note that Masterson and Phillips are both "in complete shock" because of the fact that these allegations are almost 20 years old. Despite being in shock, the message went on to express that they are "comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out." The statement ended by expressing that anyone who knows Masterson personally knows who he is and that they "know the allegations to be false."

Official court documents purport that Masterson has been accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December of 2001. He has also been accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003. Additionally, the documents revealed that he was accused of raping a 23-year-old woman whom he invited to his Hollywood Hills home sometime between October and December of 2003. Deputy District Attorney Robert Mueller of the Sex Crimes Division, who is prosecuting this case, said that all of these alleged crimes took place at Masterson's home. If he is convicted in these charges, the actor faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison.

The District Attorney's office also noted that they declined to pursue charges in two other cases against Masterson, one for insufficient evidence and the other because of the statute of limitations regarding the alleged crime. Shortly after these charges emerged, E! News reported that Masterson has since been arrested in connection to this case. The publication reported that the actor was arrested at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and that he currently being held in police custody on $3.3 million bail.