Danny Masterson: 3 Women Accusing 'The Ranch' Star of Rape Issue Statement Following Charges

The three survivors of Danny Masterson's alleged sexual assaults have broken their silence after the actor was formally charged with three counts of rape. On Wednesday, after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed that the actor had been arrested, the women said in a statement distributed by their attorneys that "all we have wanted was justice, accountability, and truth."

In the statement, the women recounted how they were "subjected to continued harassment, embarrassment, and re-victimization by Masterson and the Church of Scientology" after their allegations of rape came to light. They said that those things had "only worsened since they learned we were cooperating with authorities." The women went on to express their gratitude "that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office is finally seeking criminal justice against Masterson after a three-year investigation" and said they "are confident that the truth will be known and hope that the charges filed today are the first steps in this long journey of healing, justice and holding those that victimized us accountable."

A warrant was filed against Masterson on Tuesday for three counts of rape by force in connection with allegations of assault of three different women from 2001 to 2003. According to a release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the alleged assaults occurred between 2001 and 2003, all in his Hollywood Hills home. The victims include two 23-year-old women, one of whom was assaulted in December 2001 and the other in December 2003, and a 28-year-old woman, who Masterson allegedly assaulted in April of 2003. The District Attorney's Office declined to file charges in regards to two other alleged assaults because in one instance, there was insufficient evidence, and in another due to the statute of limitations. The women are considered victims of sexual assault and were not named in the district attorney's release.

Facing a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison if convicted, Masterson's criminal defense attorney, Tom Mesereau, maintained the actor's innocence and stated his confidence that Masterson "will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify." Booked on a $3.3 million bail, Masterson was released from police custody just before 3 p.m. PT Wednesday after posting bail. His arraignment is scheduled for September 18.

Accusations of sexual assault have shadowed Masterson for years. In December of 2017, he dropped from the Netflix scripted series The Ranch amid multiple allegations of sexual assault against him. In March of that same year, news broke that the LAPD was investigating Masterson. Then in August of 2019, four women filed a lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology, alleging they were stalked and intimidated after accusing the actor of sexual assault.