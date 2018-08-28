Danny Masterson Looks Back at ‘That ’70s Show’ for 20th Anniversary: ‘We Were Punk Rock’

Danny Masterson praised That ’70s Show, the sitcom responsible for his stardom, gushing over its “punk rock” cast.

In a post celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Fox series, Masterson, who played Steven Hyde, wrote that even though the show premiered to “extremely mediocre reviews,” he is proud to be a cast member.

“20 years ago today we premiered to mediocre ratings and extremely mediocre reviews,” he wrote alongside an image of Lego dolls of himself, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Mila Kunis. “[Entertainment Weekly] doesn’t even have us ranked in the top 100 shows of all time. We didn’t care. We were punk rock. Kisses.”

Masterson isn’t the only That ’70s Show cast member to remember the good old days as of late. Topher Grace, who played Eric Foreman, recently said that he’s ready for a revival of That ’70s Show in the era of reboots.

“I always say I would love… I mean, absolutely love to do it. I doubt it only because that cast went on to have so much success,” Grace told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “If they’re down, I’m down because I love those guys.”

While fans would no doubt love to see a revival of the classic sitcom, Grace may be on to something when he said everyone from the show is too busy and successful. After all, earlier this month, he shared an old photo with Kunis, who played Jackie Burkhart, congratulating her on the premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me. Including The Spy Who Dumped Me, Kunis went on to appear in a number of blockbuster films since That ’70s Show ended in 2006.

Grace himself is busy playing white supremacist David Duke in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. Prepon now stars on Netflix‘s Orange Is The New Black. Valderamma is busy on CBS’ NCIS, and Kutcher stars on Netflix’s The Ranch, a show on which he and Masterson were reunited for a few years until Masterson was fired in the wake of several sexual assault allegations.

Masterson has been a hot spot of controversy ever since the allegations surfaced last year that he raped four different women, with some of the alleged assaults stemming back to the early 2000s.

Grace opened up about the allegations against Masterson, saying he did not personally witness him sexually assaulting anyone while on the set of That ’70s Show.

“You know, I hesitate to say that I never saw any of that behavior because I feel like it sounds like I’m defending him, but the truth is I never saw any of that stuff,” Grace told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this summer. “I was, of that cast, the most boring. So when it came to going out after the show and partying, I just was boring.”

Masterson has denied the allegations against him and said he was “obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch.”

From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” Masterson said in December. “In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”