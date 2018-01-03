Chrissie Carnell-Bixler Defends Danny Masterson’s Ex for Coming Forward

Danny Masterson’s sexual assault accusers are banding together to slap back at “Scientology bots” attempting to silence their voices.

Masterson’s ex-girlfriend Bobette Riales is The Ranch actor’s most recent accuser to be slammed on social media. She tweeted her claims of his repeated sexual assault on December 20, only to be attacked by people who claim “repeated rape is impossible” or that her false cries are only meant to bring her fame and money.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time,” Riales wrote on Twitter of her relationship with the actor in the early 2000s. “My truth will be heard. I applaud [Chrissie Carnell-Bixler’s] strength as well.”

I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard. I applaud her strength as well. @ChrissieBixler #metoo #sisters — Bobette Riales (@RialesMBobette) December 21, 2017

And as accounts flocked to discredit Riales’ story, Carnell-Bixler, another one of Masterson’s now five accusers, stepped in to protect her against what she claims is an attack by Scientologists.

“Bobette is a huge threat to the church and the rapist. They have to discredit her. They are all spewing the same narrative,” the model and actress said. Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology and Carnell-Bixler, among others, believe members of the church are attacking victims to protect the sexual offender.

Bobette is a huge threat to the church and the rapist. They have to discredit her. They are all spewing the same narrative. Little do they know she filed a police report long ago. She only came forward publicly because she didn’t want me to stand alone. — chrissie carnell-bixler (@ChrissieBixler) December 22, 2017

“Little do they know she filed a police report long ago. She only came forward publicly because she didn’t want me to stand alone,” she continued of Riales’ motivations.

Carnell-Bixler, who accused Masterson of rape while they were dating in 2001, has been outspoken against the Church of Scientology for allegedly playing a role in denying, victim shaming and covering up Masterson’s crimes.

She claimed that all the attacks she, Railes and others have received on social media are by “Scientology bots” — fake accounts used to troll anyone who speaks out against the church or its members.

PMS and twitter don’t mix. Especially when the Scientology bots are out in full force. pic.twitter.com/lZ6YHBtBWk — chrissie carnell-bixler (@ChrissieBixler) December 22, 2017

“They have maintained this is all orchestrated by Leah [Remini] and we are all bitter apostates,” she added in another tweet. Remini has become an outspoken critic of Scientology since leaving the church in 2013 and has worked to expose its shady practices, including decades of sexual abuse coverups.

Masterson has reportedly been under investigation by the the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 2016.

Accusations against Masterson first went public in March when journalist Tony Ortega published a series of documents on his site, The Underground Bunker. The story claimed that the LAPD were investigating multiple cases of rape and sodomy by Masterson.

Ortega’s research highlighted evidence that showed the women, who were also members of the Church of Scientology, claim they were not to go public with their accusations or to contact police.

“The evidence includes audiotapes, emails sent to and from Scientology officers at the time the alleged rapes happened, forensic computer evidence and a threatening handwritten letter Masterson sent to one of the alleged victims, according to two people with knowledge of the evidence in the district attorney’s possession,” the Huffington Post‘s Yashar Ali claimed.

Carnell-Bixler came forward in November to blast Netflix for allowing Masterson to continue starring in The Ranch amid multiple serious rape allegations, while it swiftly fired Kevin Spacey and Louis C.K. over similar claims.

Following the public outcry, Masterson was fired by the production company and streaming service in December, even after a Netflix executive admitted “we don’t believe” his accusers.