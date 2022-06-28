Danny Bonaduce Breaks Silence on Mysterious Illness That Left Him Unable to Walk or Speak

Danny Bonaduce is finally opening up about the mysterious illness that affected his ability to live his everyday life. During an interview with Good Morning America, Bonaduce explained that his wife, Amy Railsback, noticed that he was exhibiting certain symptoms in April, per Page Six. Unfortunately, while he has been navigating symptoms for months, medical personnel have been unable to deduce a conclusive diagnosis.

Bonaduce said that his wife was the one who first noticed that he was experiencing symptoms that left him unable to walk or talk. He recalled, "She looked really nervous. And she said, 'You're not saying words, you're not speaking English,' which, of course, is preposterous to me." The actor subsequently underwent a series of tests, which ruled out a possible stroke. While he stayed in the hospital for five days as doctors ran tests, they weren't able to figure out what exactly he was suffering from.

"The Partridge Family" actor and radio personality @TheDoochMan talks about battling mystery illness: “I couldn't walk at at all. I couldn't balance. I couldn't do anything like that … I was hoping for a diagnosis but did not get one.”@zohreen reports. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/m6xPW0lLp9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 27, 2022

"I'd seen my dad have a stroke, and it was the same thing," Bonaduce shared. "I couldn't walk. I couldn't keep my balance. I slurred really badly. I couldn't remember anything." He added, "I was hoping for a diagnosis, but did not get one." Bonaduce's update comes months after he told his fans that he would be taking a step back from the entertainment business due to his health. He specifically stated that he would be taking time off from his Seattle-based radio show, The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show, which he has been co-hosting since 2011.

"Some news to share. I'm taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show," he wrote in April. "I'll share more when I know more. I'm still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys & I'll be back on the air soon." In addition to sharing the news, he also posted a photo of himself with a cane, which he captioned, "Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce. I've joined the club of cool guys with canes."

Even though Bonaduce has not received an official diagnosis to explain his symptoms, he did recently reveal that he's headed back to work. On Twitter, he shared a photo of himself back in the studio to host his radio program. Bonaduce returned to the show on Monday and expressed the news by writing, "My brain is still a little fuzzy but that's never stopped me — or the people who hire me."