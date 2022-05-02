Danny Bonaduce's Sister Details 'Mystery Illness' Affecting 'The Partridge Family' Star

✖

The Partridge Family star Danny Bonaduce thanked fans for their support after he was forced to step away from his radio show due to a "mystery illness." On Sunday, Bonaduce, 62, shared a screenshot from his sister Celia Bonaduce's Facebook page, in which she shared a few more details about the actor's illness. On Friday, Bonaduce announced plans to take a temporary medical leave from The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show.

"Thank you for all of the well wishes," Bonaduce tweeted. "It really means a lot to me that so many of you have reached out. Just wanted to share something my sister posted on Facebook."

Thank you for all of the well wishes. It really means a lot to me that so many of you have reached out. Just wanted to share something my sister posted on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/sU6lzGLZjI — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) May 1, 2022

Celia's post included a new photo of Bonaduce smiling and holding a cane. Celia wrote that Bonaduce is "feeling the love" from his fans, adding that his family is not "being coy" when describing his illness as a mystery. "In layman's terms, his balance sucks – super sucks – and all the great medical minds of Seattle are at work trying to solve this conundrum," she wrote. "We will keep you posted."

"Please remember that while he is a public figure, he is also my well-loved brother," Celia wrote. "Type your comments accordingly. Much love for your support, FB Nation."

On Friday, Bonaduce shared a photo of himself with a red cane, confirming that his temporary medical leave would begin immediately. "I'll share more when I know more. I'm still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys & I'll be back on the air soon," he wrote. He proved he had not lost one ounce of his humor in a follow-up tweet. "Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce. I've joined the club of cool guys with canes," the actor wrote.

Several celebrities reached out to Bonaduce to show their support. "Wishing my Corvette Summer co-star a complete & speedy recovery," Mark Hamill wrote. "Sending you lots of love, Danny," The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick tweeted.

Bonaduce, the son of television producer Joseph Bonaduce, began his career as a child star in the late 1960s. He remains best known for playing Danny Patridge on The Partridge Family. In the late 1980s, he transitioned to radio and has been hosting his radio show in Seattle since 2011. Bonaduce also appeared in several reality shows, including Danny Bonaduce Life Coach and Re-inventing Bonaduce.