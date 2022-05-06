Danny Bonaduce Announces 'Medical Leave' From Radio Show Due to Mystery Illness

✖

The Partridge Family icon, Danny Bonaduce is anxiously awaiting a diagnosis for his mystery illness that's forcing him away from his radio show. The former child star announced on his social media that he'd be taking a temporary medical leave from The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show.

Along with the message on Twitter, Bonaduce posted a photo of himself with a cane. He posted a follow-up comparing himself to some other greats with canes in history. "Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce. I've joined the club of cool guys with canes," the former child star wrote.

Some news to share. I’m taking a temporary medical leave from my radio show. I’ll share more when I know more. I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I know is, I need time to focus on my health. I love my job and talking to you guys & I’ll be back on the air soon. pic.twitter.com/spn9mScAHY — Danny Bonaduce (@TheDoochMan) April 29, 2022

The illness battle is merely the latest hurdle for Bonaduce in his long career in Hollywood. The former child star has not hidden the fact that he was abused by his father physically and emotionally, staying with Partridge Family co-star and TV mom Shirley Jones to avoid beatings.

Like other child stars, his troubles continued into adulthood. In 1990 he was arrested for attempting to purchase cocaine in Florida while there to host a D.A.R.E. event, then was arrested again in 1991 for beating and robbing a prostitute in Phoenix. He also had an infamous on-stage moment with Survivor villain Johnny Fairplay where he flipped the reality star over his shoulder after an unwanted hug, leading to a felony battery investigation after Fairplay filed charges. The L.A. District attorney didn't push to convict and didn't have evidence that Bonaduce didn't act in self-defense, as he had claimed.

Despite his rocky career and brushes with trouble, Bonaduce has managed to survive his child stardom and prosper down the road. He also managed to have healthy relationships with his co-stars, including the late David Cassidy, whom he bonded with after their time on The Partridge Family, and who helped him during his lower points.

"David Cassidy was a god to me," Bonaduce wrote in THR. "We weren't close when we did 'The Partridge Family' – I was 10 years old; he was 20 – but to me he was like Elvis Presley, down to the jumpsuit and the arenas filled with fans."

He also explained how Cassidy reached out to tour together amid his troubles, without drugs, alcohol, smoking or women. "David told me the tour would give me a career, and it did," Bonaduce revealed after noting Cassidy told him things would be better. Hopefully, the health issues get better for Bonaduce, too. Push on for a swift radio return.