Aubrey O'Day had quite the response when it came to accusations that her vacation photos from locations like Bali and Greece aren't exactly authentic. The Danity Kane alum took to Instagram to respond to the photoshopping allegations after a since-deleted TikTok questioning her Instagram grid went viral.

Sharing two photos to Instagram on Aug. 21 of herself in heaven, hugging Jesus, O'Day joked that she took her private jet "to Heaven in the last 24 [hours]... wanted to share with y'all how beautiful it was. Also ran into Jesus and we hugged it out." Calling out the "lil bird" on TikTok who called her out, the singer continued, " And not that I need to explain myself, but I've been in this industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7. If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then, that's what the f- is going to happen."

She added, "I'm an artist, a REAL creator. I do all of my creative from my music to my flicks... everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, & the weather isn't always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone... I don't need to be flown places. Let alone the fact that a lot of the shots I give y'all are in places you have to spend hours scaling mountains to get to."

Sending a message to her followers, O'Day continued, "Respect my aesthetic, I work hard to give y'all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate... because I want y'all to vibrate high with me." O'Day's message came just days after the TikTok account @residualdata shared a video comparing the Celebrity Big Brother alum's Instagram photos with those of other content creators and professional photo, suggesting that she's been editing herself into these pictures.

In a direct message to the TikTok account, O'Day concluded, "Lil tok girl, I am so sorry to your place of work that allows you to sit on my page all day with binoculars... but I suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don't even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world... you can make positive changes just by using your own gifts.. stop looking left and right if you wanna move forward."