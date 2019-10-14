Aubrey O’Day Blasts Critics Over Plastic Surgery Rumors

Aubrey O’Day is defending her new look after rumors started swirling that she’d undergone plastic surgery following her appearance on the red carpet for Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition last week. The 35-year-old singer claims she has not had any surgery and has used only fillers and natural tricks.

“I’ve had lip fillers and Botox. I put a lot of filters,” she told US Weekly. “I know all the tricks and I use them.” Plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn told Radar that he thinks O’Day has had some much more extensive work done.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Audrey appears to have undergone a lot of cosmetic surgery. And almost all of it looks completely unnecessary to me,” he said. “She appears to have had her lips enhanced with injectable fillers and possibly with silicone. Her nose appears to have undergone a rhinoplasty, maybe more than one. Her chin appears to have been reshaped, possibly by shaving down the bone.”

The Danity Kane member says she isn’t bothered by people like Dr. Youn who have opinions about her looks. “Not at all. When I was 17 maybe,” she explained when asked if it upsets her. “I think the worst comment I ever read, and then I didn’t read any more, was, ‘She looks like an old leather handbag that’s been put in the dryer 15 times.’ That was one of my faves.”

O’Day said she learned at a young age to be comfortable in her own skin. “By being on reality TV since I was 17 and being called a leather handbag that’s been jugged through the dryer 15 times since I was 17. It’s all silly,” she said. “I look in the mirror. I know what I look like. I love me! I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

She did go on to admit that she wishes she had the energy she did back then. “I wish I was youthful in regards to my energy. I can’t do Barry’s Bootcamp twice a day anymore,” O’Day said. “As I get older, there’s so much pressure on women to be skinny or to have tinier bodies and every little inch that I gain I’m so affected by it, and I’ve gotten to a place that I’m like, I’m healthy, I don’t take drugs, I barely drink, I exercise every day and I feel mentally happy. I don’t need anything other than what I’m doing because it’s working for me.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition can be seen Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv.