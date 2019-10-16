Aubrey O’Day Wants to Join ‘Celebrity’ Edition of ’90 Day Fiance’

Is Aubrey O’Day the next star of 90 Day Fiance? The Danity Kane singer told Entertainment Tonight that she would be on board for a celebrity spinoff of the TLC reality show, which follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa and therefore have 90 days to decide to marry each other before the visas of the foreign half of the couples expire.

At Marriage Boot Camp‘s 100th Episode Celebration on Thursday night in Los Angeles, O’Day, 35, told Entertainment Tonight that she would star on a celebrity version of the show because of her bad track record so far with finding love.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So now, I’ve been on a couple dates from [dating app] Hinge, they were so scary — I could be here all night telling you about my experiences. I could write a book one day and I probably will,” she said. “Nowadays I just literally watch 90 Day Fiance and I am really just thinking about getting myself a nice little Moroccan man, you know what I’m saying? If all the men can go to Colombia and get themselves a honey, why can’t I?”

“TLC, please do a celeb edition of 90 Day Fiance, I would do it in a heartbeat,” she continued. “I really believe you can find sincere love in situations like that.”

O’Day has been on several reality shows, including Seasons 5 and 13 of MTV‘s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, but her breakout came when she starred on Season 3 of Making the Band and was chosen to be a member of Diddy‘s girl group, Danity Kane. O’Day teased that she’s also been pitching MTV to reboot Making the Band with the original cast members instead of Diddy’s plan to remake the show with all-new talent that he announced in July. She later said that if she could go back to her first day of auditions for the 2005 show, she’d give herself some advice.

“Umm, child, I would say, don’t be so offended by Diddy and listen to him more because there were keys of success that he taught me that I fought for a little too long,” she said. “Enjoy life, it’s not too serious, everyone is going to post your stretch mark and your t— coming out. If you get a few undie shots on the internet, calm down, even Julia Roberts probably has them and be careful about dating men with the last name Trump.”

She was referring to President Donald Trump‘s 41-year-old son, Donald Trump Jr., whom she publicly alleged she had an affair with in 2011 when he was still married to his now ex-wife, Vanessa. O’Day made headlines this year when she referred to Trump Jr. has her “soulmate” on MTV’s Ex on the Beach in July and told ET that she still thinks of him as her soulmate today.

“So, I believe that you can have many soulmates in life, they are not just people that you are physically intimate with, they are people that you can be family with or best friends with, and it’s people that share and connect with your soul at a certain time and place in your life,” she explained. “I used to think that it was just a cute word that I threw around but now as I’ve gotten older, I find very few people that I actually want to connect souls with, and they’re not on Hinge.”

Would you watch a celebrity spinoff of 90 Day Fiance? Sound off in the comments below.

Photo credit: Denise Truscello / Contributor / Getty