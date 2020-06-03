Danielle "Bhad Bhabie" Bregoli is seeking help for a number of serious issues, including childhood trauma and substance abuse, in rehab, TMZ reports. The 17-year-old rapper reportedly checked herself into a facility a few weeks ago, where she is looking to heal emotionally and also treat problems with prescription pills.

The teen who came into the spotlight as the "Cash Me Outside" girl on a 2016 episode of Dr. Phil reportedly became aware of just how serious the issue is recent, which is why she is now seeking help. The program in which she is enrolled could last anywhere from 30-90 days, and sources close to her told TMZ she was doing well in treatment. Bregoli's management team told the outlet, "We are very proud of Danielle for recognizing that she needed help and seeking it out."

Bregoli's whereabouts came into question amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25. Fellow rapper CHIKA called Bhad Bhabie out on her silence on the matter, with others criticizing her for appropriating black culture but failing to speak out on issues affecting the black community. Bregoli would break her silence in a way on social media June 2, sharing a black square in solidarity as part of #blackouttuesday.

bad bhabie lil chickenhead ass been silent, too. we really ain’t caught her outside not once. hmm. — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) June 1, 2020

“you can’t act a color” yeah, u can shorty. u actin mad white. — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) June 1, 2020

Bregoli has had quite the meteoric rise since her time on Dr. Phil, scoring from it a Snapchat reality show, Bringing Up Bhabie, a rap career and $900,000 endorsement deal with Copy Cat Beauty. In February 2019, she told Billboard she hoped people would see her for who she really is. "I’m just really tired of people thinking that I don’t do nothing," she told the outlet at the time. "People think my team does everything for me, and it’s really not like that. ...All the stupid s— that people be saying, because it’s really what they believe ‘cause it’s really all they’ve seen, hopefully this changes their opinion [of me]."

Movement coach Deja Riley added of Bregoli on a personal level, "Dani really has such a big heart. Behind all of the wild lyrics and tough chick persona, she loves hard. The general public hasn’t gotten a chance to get a glimpse into her fun-loving, softer side."