Danielle ‘Bhad Bhabie’ Bregoli Hospitalized With Intense Stomach Pain

Internet sensation and hip hop artist Danielle Bregoli was hospitalized on Monday morning for serious stomach pains.

Bregoli, also known by the stage name Bhad Bhabie, fell ill just as she was boarding a flight this week, according to a report by TMZ. The rapper was planning to fly from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Los Angeles, California when a flaring pain in her stomach led her to get off the plane.

Bregoli had reportedly been experiencing severe cramps for several days, but had tried to push through the pain. However, when the agony hit her in her airplane seat, she and her team decided it would be best to catch another flight.



Bregoli reportedly spoke to flight attendants once she had been seated. They helped her decided that it would be better to get checked out at a hospital rather than fly in her condition. She was taken there by her personal security team.

Bregoli underwent tests at the hospital, sources said, but everything came back negative. Doctors advised her to rest for a few days, so she returned to her home, leaving her appointments in L.A. unfulfilled.

A representative for Bregoli said she would try to catch another flight as early as Tuesday, although that may still be too soon for the young rapper. Bregoli is famously stubborn, as fans saw when she made her debut on Dr. Phil for her teenage debauchery.

Accordingly, fans who saw Bregoli at the airport on Monday took to social media, writing that she had looked “irritated” and “not happy.” Having heard about her medical issues, it makes sense, and fans are now sending her well-wishes amid the story.

Bregoli is still just 16 years old, in spite of her global fame, so there is no telling where her stomach pain is coming from. She first rose to prominence in September of 2016, when she appeared on an episode of Dr. Phil with her mother. She went viral for her catchphrase: “cash me outside, how ’bout dat?” Not content to be a one-trick pony, however, Bregoli turned her viral moment into a music career, a reality series and even a makeup brand.

Today, Bregoli stars in an online reality show called Bringing Up Bhabie. The series airs on Snapchat, taking the platform to new heights and Bregoli along with it. Meanwhile, she continues to release new music and collaborate with names like DMX and David Spade.

Bregoli has not commented publicly on her medical emergency.