Daniel Kaluuya Reveals He Wasn't Invited to 'Get Out' Premiere

Daniel Kaluuya may have gotten an Oscar nomination for Get Out, but the leading man wasn't invited to the film's premiere at Sundance Film Festival back in 2017. The actor, currently generating Oscar buzz for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, revealed the shocking exclusion during a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show, stating simply, "They didn't invite me, bro."

Kaluuya recalled filming Black Panther down in Atlanta when the Jordan Peele-directed film was scheduled to make its debut at the film festival, but never got the invitation to attend. "I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, 'I really wanna do it.' And then just didn't get the invite," he shared. When premiere night did eventually come, the actor spent it at home by himself. "I wasn't invited, so I was just in my bed," he said, laughing. "Someone texted me, 'It's done really well.'"

Hearing Norton's shock, he continued, "That’s the industry, Graham! This is the game." While the television host insisted there must have been a mistake that resulted in his invite going missing, Kaluuya wasn't convinced, responding when asked about complaining he was left out, "You don’t want to be in a place that you don’t feel wanted, you feel me?"

Get Out would hit the theaters a month later, becoming an instant hit and earning Peele a Best Original Screenplay Oscar win and Kaluuya a Best Actor nomination. Regardless of the potential premiere snub, Kaluuya appears to have no problem with Peele himself, reportedly signing on for the director's next movie for Universal alongside Keke Palmer. Just last week, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the two would be starring in Peele's next film, which was first announced by Universal in November but has remained a secret as far as plot and title go.

Peele's success with Get Out would be followed by Us in 2019, which earned Lupita Nyong’o the Best Actress prize from the New York Film Critics Circle. Shortly after releasing Get Out, Peele said he had four additional genre films ready to debut over the next 10 years.

"I have four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade," Peele said in an interview with Business Insider. "The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons."