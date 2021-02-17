Keke Palmer to Star in New Jordan Peele Secret Movie

✖

Keke Palmer will star in Jordan Peele's upcoming next movie, according to a report by Deadline. Sources close to the project that Peele has cast Palmer in the follow up to Us and Get Out, which is still untitled. They also revealed that Daniel Kaluuya is in talks to co-star with Palmer, but his contract has not been finalized.

Peele saw massive success with Get Out and Us, two of the most beloved horror movies of the last few years. He is set to continue that streak with another movie from his company, Monkeypaw Productions, in collaboration with Universal Pictures. However, details about the project remain mysterious, including the title. So far, confirmation of Palmer's casting is the most concrete public news about the movie.

Peele will write, direct and produce the new movie, just like with his last two blockbuster hits. Ian Cooper will produce for Monkeypaw, and the company has a five-year deal with Universal. The movie is currently scheduled for release on July 22, 2022, though in today's industry climate release dates are even more subject to change than usual.

For most fans, seeing Palmer cast in Peele's new project is good news, even if it is vague. The two comedians have worked together before, going all the way back to Key & Peele. One of the show's most beloved sketches was "Obama's Anger Translator," and Palmer joined the gag in 2013 for a sketch called "Malia's Anger Translator." Palmer played the translator while Saba McGee played Malia.

Since his sketch comedy days, Peele has become better-known for provocative horror movies, with strong social messages. According to Deadline's source, Peele spent much of the fall meeting with talent to determine who he wanted to cast in his new film. When he met with Palmer, the search reportedly stopped. She was offered the lead role quickly.

The pressure is high for Peele with this upcoming venture. He won an Oscar Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2018 for Get Out, and was nominated for Best Picture and Best Achievement in Directing. The Academy did not give the same love to Us, but fans certainly did. Together, both movies earned over $500 million at the box office worldwide.

As for Palmer, she is coming off of major movie roles in Pimp and Hustlers, and she reportedly just finished filming a movie called Alice. She also has a lot of voice-over work on her plate, including Disney+'s Maya, the revival of The Proud Family and Netflix's Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources. So far, there is no word on when Peele's new movie might start filming.