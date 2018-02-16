'Black Panther': Wakanda-Based Disney+ Show in the Works

✖

Disney and Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler have agreed to a long-term exclusive television deal, which will include a series set in the fictional Wakanda Kingdom. Coogler is still developing a Black Panther sequel for the studio. Coogler directed the first Black Panther film, which was the first Marvel Studios movie nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. The film starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role.

Coogler's Proximity Media signed a five-year overall exclusive television deal with Disney. The studio will develop more shows for Disney, beginning with the Wakanda show for Disney+. No further details of the project were announced. Coogler called it an "honor" to continue partnering with Disney and said it was a "dream come true" to make Black Panther.

"As avid consumers of television, we couldn’t be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden, and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella," Coogler said in a statement to Deadline. "We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share."

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” Disney executive chairman Bob Iger added. “With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful, and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

Production on Black Panther 2 was supposed to start in March but was postponed due to Boseman's death last fall. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter in November that Marvel plans to begin filming in Atlanta in July. Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta was in talks to play a villain. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett are all expected to return. Marvel has said they do not plan to use a CGI Boseman in the new film.

The Wakanda-based series also joins the growing roster of Marvel Disney+ shows. The first, WandaVision, launched earlier this month, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier begins in March. She-Hulk, featuring Tatiana Maslany in the title role, and Oscar Isaac's Moon Night are also in development.