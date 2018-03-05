‘Get Out’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Shuts Down Reporter: ‘We’re Not Boxes’

An Oscars red carpet reporter was left red in the face after Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya corrected her following an insensitive comment about the Academy Award-winning film.

Before the 29-year-old actor lost out on the coveted Best Actor award for his starring role in the racial thriller, he was visibly annoyed while speaking to a reporter who claimed the film “ticked a lot of boxes and raised a lot of important things.”

“We’re not boxes, though,” Kaluuya responded. “Articulating a black experience isn’t a box. It’s like, what we are articulating is our truth. We are human beings.”

Fans praised Kaluuya for his “professional” handling of the interview, with one writing, “Yes very good actor. But to be intelligent enough to answer that question and not be rude but use a proper answer and down to earth answer that’s really impressive and refreshing to see.”

Another wrote, “It must get frustrating, so I have nothing but respect for the patience and professionalism he shows. No one should be expected to educate in that way. Credit to him that he chooses to.”

“A reminder that marginalised actors and filmmakers shouldn’t have to educate those of us asking the Qs. But if they do (and show epic patience as here), listen,” one person wrote.

Viewers also criticized the fellow Brit reporter who earlier in the interview appeared to forget Kaluuya, who was born in London to Ugandan parents, is actually British; she wrongly assumed Gary Oldman was the only British nominee.

“Can’t wait to see the Get Out lot!” she enthused to camera. “It’s a film everyone’s talking about, and Daniel Kaluuya. Obviously we’re hoping Gary Oldman will get the Best Actor award.”

“I mean she had JUST SAID HIS NAME,” one fan raged.

Another wrote, “They’ve just shown a clip of her telling Daniel he’d be ‘a real shock’ if he won Best Actor, after also telling him Get Out ‘ticked a lot of boxes.’”

Later in the evening, Oldman went on to win Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, but Get Out didn’t go home Oscar-less. Writer and director Jordan Peele became the first African-American to win the Best Original Screenplay Oscar.

Oldman’s win was subject to backlash after fans criticized the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences for honoring Oldman, who was accused of domestic abuse by his third wife, Donya Fiorentino.

The 50-year-old Fiorentino spoke out about her marriage to Oldman in an interview with the Daily Mail. She described their marriage, which lasted from 1997 to 2001, as a “nightmare.”

Oldman told Mirror he suffered a physical breakdown the past couple of weeks, following Fiorentino’s interview with the Daily Mail. “I hit a wall two weeks ago and got the flu, and finally collapsed,” the actor said.

He is now married to his fifth wife, Gisele Schmidt. He was also married to Phantom Thread star Lesley Manville, Uma Thurman and Alexandra Edenborough.