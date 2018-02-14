Watch Danica Patrick ‘Racing Down Daytona Beach’ in Handstand

Danica Patrick is speeding toward the finish of her racing career, but not without having a little fun.

The retiring driver will compete in her final NASCAR event on Sunday for the Daytona 500, but she hit Daytona Beach on Tuesday for a little relaxation and workout.

Patrick showed off her upper body strength in a teeny blue and white strappy bikini as she hit a perfect handstand, then proceeded to walk down the beach in the impressive position.

“Racing down Daytona beach,” the 35 captioned the playful video.

Racing down Daytona beach. 😜 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Feb 12, 2018 at 12:03pm PST

Fans praised her strength and positive attitude ahead of the race at Daytona International Speedway, where she will begin in 28th qualifying position in search of the checkered flag that has eluded her throughout her entire stock car racing career.

“That is awesome!! That takes an incredible amount of upper body and core strength. Very, very impressive!!! Good luck Sunday Danica,” one of her supporters wrote on the candid video.

“Intensely interesting. Fascinating way to exercising, and keeping the mind focused,” a follower wrote. Another added, “Let’s see Tony Stewart do that!”

For the first of what is being called the “Double Danica,” Patrick will drive the no. 7 Chevrolet for Premium Motorsports after reuniting with her longtime sponsor GoDaddy.

After the final NASCAR run, Patrick plans to finish her career by driving in the IndyCar Indy 500 in May.

“I never thought I would do [the Indy 500 again] — I really didn’t,” she said in November when she announced her plan to retire. “I always thought in my head, ‘Never,’ but I never said never because I know better. And thank god, right? Because here I am.”

Patrick revealed her plans in an emotional press conference at Homestead-Miami Speedway at the conclusion of her last season as a full-time driver. After eight seasons in the sport, she told reporters she didn’t plan to cry during the announcement, but tears rushed nonetheless.

“My sister told me I was supposed to get emotional. I said I wouldn’t,” she said through tears. “But I’m grateful for all the opportunities. I’m thankful for Dale [Earnhardt Jr.] and Kelley [Earnhardt Miller] and Bob Parsons from GoDaddy for getting me into NASCAR.”

“I don’t feel like I was necessarily pushed into this. I feel like I should be doing this. I feel like this is where my life should be headed, and sometimes we just get kind of nudged there,” she continued. “Sometimes it’s big nudges and sometimes it’s little. But I definitely was faced with situations at the beginning of the year that I had never faced before. I’ve never had sponsor issues. But it made me think about things, and so I’m excited about the next phase, trust me.”

Aside from her racing career, Patrick has picked up a romance with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, though the two are keeping the relationship low-key. Patrick was previously in a relationship with fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. until their breakup in December.