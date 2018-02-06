Danica Patrick Exposes Two Sides Social Media Pics in One Instagram Snap

Danica Patrick took to Instagram to offer an inspiring message when it comes to produced fitness photos on social media.

The NASCAR star shared two side-by-side photos of her abs in workout attire, showing the difference between a photo that has been stylized and one that has not.

“I posted a before and after pic a while back that showed the difference between a stylized pic and ‘normal,’” Patrick wrote to her half-million Instagram followers. “This is same lighting, same pose, just a clothing adjustment. Girls, it’s easy to look at pictures on social and get wrapped up in perfection. I’m not perfect, and neither is anyone else.”

The 35-year-old continued, “As long as you’re putting in the work and eating well, your body will respond. But more importantly, your mind will. You will start saying things like – I can, I will, I’m strong, I feel good, I am happy…… the looks just come as a result of loving yourself through respect and positive self talk. No matter what your shape is, confidence and joy shine way beyond the physical.”

Patrick then told her fans, “My goal in life is to be light. To be that person that walks into a room or up to someone and they just feel better. That’s has nothing to do with the way I look. But, I bet It looks beautiful to someone who needs it. And don’t we all want to be lit up? Now go be someone’s light today. Or many if you can!”

Patrick posted similar side-by-side photos of her abs in June, writing that the “difference between the two is lighting, pose, and clothes adjustments. We all want to look our best at all times, no shame in that. But don’t let someone else’s body put yours down. Use it for motivation. Keep digging friends to be the best you! You own that! We all know when we are treating our bodies with the respect it deserves. It’s the one and only thing we own for life.”

Patrick recently revealed that she and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers are dating after the two were subjects of much speculation last month.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” the 35-year-old Patrick told The Associated Press in January.

Patrick told the AP that she met the Green Bay Packers quarterback at the 2012 ESPY Awards, where she told him she is a fan of his rival Chicago Bears.

“I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” Patrick said. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team… Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Tabloids began speculating that the sports power couple was dating earlier this month. They were seen on a date in Green Bay, Wisconsin, visiting one of Rodgers’ favorite restaurants.

“Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other,” an eyewitness told Terez Owens on Jan. 2. They were “really hitting it off.”

Rodgers and Patrick are both coming off long-term relationships. Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn started dating in 2014. They broke up early last year, although there was speculation that they were engaged after Munn was seen wearing a diamond ring.

Patrick was previously married to Phoenix-based physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal from 2005 to 2012. She then dated fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from November 2012 to December 2017.

Photo credit: Instagram / @danicapatrick