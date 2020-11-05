'Dancing With the Stars' Host Tyra Banks Gets Piled on for Food Delivery Splurge
Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks has sparked a bit of controversy on the ABC reality series, and that trend extended onto social media. The America's Next Top Model and America's Got Talent alum tweeted out a tip to her Twitter followers on Friday. In the now-deleted message, she said she ordered the same takeout food item from multiple places and delivery companies and compared quality for future reference.
"Fun fact: I love ordering the same dish from multiple food delivery apps & restaurants at the same time…for real," Banks wrote. "When the goods arrive, I rate and compare everything. Then I know what to order from in the future, and what to skip. Where’s your fave place to order delivery from?"
Banks' followers were not so receptive of the message, especially amidst a pandemic that has caused economic issues for many around the world. Many saw it as an intentional flaunt of wealth from the DWTS personality. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to the news.
Many noted how tight finances have been and how they can't to afford to order one delivered meal, let alone multiple ones. "Sometimes I dream about ordering food from one restaurant using one delivery app but then I decide I would rather pay my electric bill," one Twitter user wrote.
Another user referenced Kim Kardashian recently-panned island birthday bash, writing, "Is she also ordering from a private island so she can just feel normal for a while *sigh*."
"I had a panic attack about spending $23 on delivery the other night & have been dipping into savings to pay for groceries," another person wrote. "I understand you did not have malicious intent with this post, but I hope you'll understand why people are not responding positively. Americans are starving."
"People all over the country are going to bed with empty stomachs, Tyra," yet another person tweeted, adding, "Delete this."
"Tyra, if u'd like to show off some more, why don't u post a screenshot of all your bank accounts?" a critic sarcastically wrote. "Can u imagine, in a pandemic, with so many people worried about where they're going to get their next meal, you're boasting that you order all at once just to rate which is best?"
"a couple weeks ago I treated myself to a single order of fast food for the first time in seven months," yet another person wrote.
October 30, 2020
"Neat, I'm forwarding this helpful life hack to the stressed out local food bank," one user wrote, echoing the sentiment that Banks should have put that money elsewhere.