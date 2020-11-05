'Dancing With the Stars' Host Tyra Banks Gets Piled on for Food Delivery Splurge

Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks has sparked a bit of controversy on the ABC reality series, and that trend extended onto social media. The America's Next Top Model and America's Got Talent alum tweeted out a tip to her Twitter followers on Friday. In the now-deleted message, she said she ordered the same takeout food item from multiple places and delivery companies and compared quality for future reference.

"Fun fact: I love ordering the same dish from multiple food delivery apps & restaurants at the same time…for real," Banks wrote. "When the goods arrive, I rate and compare everything. Then I know what to order from in the future, and what to skip. Where’s your fave place to order delivery from?"

Banks' followers were not so receptive of the message, especially amidst a pandemic that has caused economic issues for many around the world. Many saw it as an intentional flaunt of wealth from the DWTS personality. Scroll through to see some of the reactions to the news.