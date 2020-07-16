'Dancing With the Stars': Bruno Tonioli Reacts to Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' Firings

✖

After the shocking news that Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron would not be returning to the popular show, several have taken to Twitter to air their thoughts, including longtime judge Bruno Tonioli. Tonioli, known for his rather lively criticism on the show as he judges each contestant, confessed on the public platform that he would miss his longtime co-worker. "Dear [Tom Bergeron]," he started the tweet. "I will miss you so much my friend we had an amazing 15 years #DWTS your charm Witt professionalisms have been integral to the show success. [heart emoji] Bruno."

While fans are sad to see Bergeron go, they also discovered former DWTS contestant turned host, Erin Andrews, would be leaving as well. Along with fans and viewers alike, both Andrews and Bergeron have taken to social media to to share their personal thoughts. "Just informed [Dancing With the Stars] will be continuing without me," he wrote in his tweet that informed everyone first. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

The sports reporter also took to social media to give thanks as she moves on, writing, "Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing with the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels." Her note was posted alongside a few photos of her time on the dance competition.

Naturally, fans were eager to know who would be replacing both of the stars, and ABC announced on Tuesday night, via The Hollywood Reporter, that Tyra Banks would be the new face. Although she's replacing the longtime host, she did reference his legacy in her statement saying, "I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning. The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."