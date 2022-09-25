'Dancing With the Stars': Alfonso Ribeiro and Tom Bergeron Reunite

Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron and current host Alfonso Ribeiro have reunited. The pair chronicled their recent hangout via Instagram. Not only do they share a connection with DWTS, but the two have also been hosts of America's Funniest Home Videos.

Bergeron and Ribeiro both posted a photo of themselves huddled together in a booth during a meal. As they each referenced in their respective Instagram captions, they had a "great" time getting to catch up with one another. Ribeiro had a "great" time hanging out with a "great" guy, while Bergeron wrote, "Great time today catching up over lunch with one of my favorite TV Hosts."

Of course, Bergeron and Ribeiro have a connection thanks to the fact that they've both hosted DWTS and America's Funniest Home Videos. Before Ribeiro recently took over co-hosting reins on the dance competition, he was one of the contestants. In Season 19, he crossed paths with Bergeron, who was the former host of DWTS, when he competed alongside Witney Carson. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum ended up walking away with the win that season and took home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Ahead of Season 31 of DWTS, it was announced that Ribeiro would be a co-host alongside Tyra Banks. At the time, he issued a statement to express his excitement about the move, saying, "Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host. Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+." The news came a couple of years after the shocking news that Bergeron was fired from the show after over 20 seasons.

In 2020, Bergeron revealed that he had been fired from DWTS. He was the host of the program since it first premiered on ABC. A little over a year after his firing, he spoke out about the situation while on the late Bob Saget's podcast. During his appearance on the podcast, he said that "the show that I left was not the show that I loved." Bergeron continued, "There were personnel changes behind the scenes. And those people and I did not see eye to eye about how best to present the show, particularly when we were at a point where it was on only once a year."