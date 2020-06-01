'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Offers Advice for Julianne Hough After Split From Brooks Laich

✖

Days after it was reported that Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich had split, one of Hough's former Dancing With the Stars co-stars spoke out to give the dancer their support during this time. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Carrie Ann Inaba shared her support for Hough, whom she calls a "sister." Inaba not only offered her support to Hough, but she also opened up about her own experiences with heartbreak, as well.

Inaba spoke with ET's Keltie Knight to discuss DWTS' upcoming 15-year anniversary, but the conversation quickly turned towards Hough and Laich. According to the current DWTS judge, her heart goes out to her former co-worker as she's also had to deal with her fair share of public breakups. She told the outlet, "I'm really sad. I get how relationships go up and down -- Look at me! Three engagements, that's me! You have to follow your heart because life is once, that we remember, and it's so hard to be married in the spotlight and then break up."

Inaba went on to clarify that, unlike Hough, she doesn't know what it's like to go through such a public breakup after having been married. The Talk co-host was previously engaged to Jesse Sloan in 2011 before ending the engagement a year later, per ET. She was also engaged to actor Rob Derringer, but the two called off their engagement in 2017. Inaba then went on to share some kind words for Hough, telling ET, "I wasn't even married and it was so hard to break up with my exes, so I get that. All I want to say to Julianne is that I love you and I support you. Anything you need, I'm right here. I'm your sister, always. Judges sisters!"

On Friday, Hough and Laich announced that they were separating after almost three years of marriage. The news came after much speculation about the state of the pair's marriage, as the couple was reportedly quarantining separately amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The pair issued a joint statement to PEOPLE about their split in which they shared that they still have an "abundance of love" for one another.

"We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in their statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."