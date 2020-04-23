Julianne Hough Opens up About Self-Quarantining Without Husband Brooks Laich: 'I'm Really Enjoying This Time'

✖

Julianne Hough is "really enjoying" her time quarantining in Los Angeles as husband Brooks Laich does the same on his own on Idaho. The Dancing With the Stars alum opened up about her experience spending time alone amid the coronavirus pandemic to Oprah Magazine‘s Arianna Davis Wednesday, admitting "I’m really enjoying this time where I can connect to what’s really important in my life."

"Being on tour for three months and traveling and starting a business … it’s a lot. So to be able to be home, and stop and pause, and look inward, and connect back to myself has been glorious. I’ve been on my own," Hough explained. She added of Laich, "My husband is in Idaho doing lots of yardwork… and so we’re kind of doing our separate things right now. But it’s really been a magical time."

Hough, who was spotted spending time with British actor Ben Barnes last week, told the publication she does "feel alone" while away from her husband, admitting, "I miss people a lot." She continued of how her need for people has changed over the years, "I think in my 30's, I’ve always been around people, and I’m always trying to create and do a lot of things … but this is new, it’s a little different. I don’t feel lonely, but I definitely feel alone. I think there’s a big difference."

"I miss people a lot, I want to hug them and talk to them, but I’m really enjoying this time where I can really connect to what’s really important in my life and look forward to when we get out of this," Hough continued of what she has been taking on amid quarantine, wondering, "Who do I want to step into? Who do I want to arrive in this new world as?”

The Footloose actress also sent her best wishes to people on the frontline of the coronavirus. "With everything going on, obviously my heart is with the frontline workers and the health care providers, and giving them my absolute love and affection and feeling the weight of what’s happening — but at the same time, I’m feeling very blessed that I’ve had this time to stop and pause," she told Oprah Magazine.

Hough's husband recently revealed on his How Men Think podcast how he has been while quarantining apart from his wife in Idaho with husky Koda. "Koda is awesome, man. I’m up in Idaho, I’m at my house in Idaho," he said. "I spend all day outside. I’m outside from like, 7:30 until 5 o’clock. I have 10 and a half acres here. Our property’s pretty big, and I’ve just been doing a mass cleaning of it. Like, everything. Building some rock walls, chainsawing down some trees, clearing brush, you name it."

The pro hockey player added that he's "doing okay with the isolation," despite the social and physical isolation of where he is. “I think I’m an introvert by nature," he admitted. "I love having my dog — if it wasn’t for my dog, I’d probably be a little more antsy with the isolation." As for his reasoning for spending the pandemic apart from his wife, Laich explained he has "always wanted to spend more time" at the property since buying it in 2014.