'Dallas' Star's Home Invaded by Trespassers

Dallas star Victoria Principal had some uninvited guests at her Malibu home earlier this month. On April 10, the 73-year-old actress became the victim of trespassing when a man and a woman reportedly entered her Malibu property, prompting a call to police. Principal, known for her role as Pamela Barnes Ewing on the American primetime television soap opera series Dallas, was not home when the incident occurred.



Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they were alerted to the incident after security spotted two individuals, a man and a woman whose names were not published, on surveillance cameras entering the Malibu property through a gate. The pair was then seen wandering onto the grounds of the property before security lost sight of them, prompting concerns that they may have broken into the home. Security immediately called local police for a possible burglary.

Victoria Principal's private home became an unwanted open house this week -- courtesy of a couple of alleged trespassers who claimed they saw the place was for sale online and were told they could take a tour. https://t.co/QZQIyWZA0t — TMZ (@TMZ) April 15, 2023



When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man and the woman, who told officers that they entered the property believing it was for sale. According to the pair, they'd seen a for-sale ad for the home on Craigslist. Principal, when contacted by TMZ, denied the home was for sale and said the couple "had no business being there." The man and woman showed officers what they said was proof of a conversation between them and an unknown person on Craigslist who was attempting to sell the home and who gave them permission to visit the place, even providing instructions on how to get in. The trespassers faced minimal reprimand, with only one being cited for vandalism/ Both were released without incident.



Principal is best known for her starring role on the hit series Dallas, which aired for 14 seasons between 1978 and 1991. The series centered around the Ewings, an affluent and feuding Texas family who own the independent oil company Ewing Oil and the cattle-ranching land of Southfork. Principal starred as Pamela Barnes Ewing. Her other credits include Vigilante Force, Earthquake, and The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean. She stepped back from acting in the early 2000s, with her most recent acting credit having been in the prime soap Titans. After selling her successful skincare company, Principal Secret, in 2018, per the Daily Mail, Principal has been focused on dedicating her time and talents to her philanthropic work and animal rescue efforts, even founding The Victoria Principal Foundation for Thoughtful Existence, which aims to help the environment.