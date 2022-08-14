Mariah Carey's Home Burglarized

Mariah Carey's Atlanta home was burglarized in July while the singer was vacationing in Capri, Italy, and staying at her $20 million Hamptons mansion, reported Page Six. The outlet said police confirmed the robbery but said that since "this is still an open investigation, the information may be limited." The burglary was reported to police on July 27, but no information was given concerning any stolen items.

Last month, Carey and her twins Monroe and Moroccan spent a week in Italy with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. She posted pictures from the trip on Instagram, possibly indicating to thieves the house would be empty while the family was away.

Using the same name as several other Carey properties and business interests, a trust bought the $5.65 million Atlanta mansion in November 2021. With almost 13,000 square feet, the property includes nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with premium cooking equipment and white marble, a large family room and a movie theater, and a fully equipped gym with mirror walls, according to Dirt.

The estate also features a swooping gated driveway, a swimming pool and pool house set against dense woodlands, a guest apartment with a fireplace, and a children's playground. It turns out that Carey is not even the most famous resident of the sprawling estate. Dwayne "The Rock" rented the house a couple of years ago. A power outage once trapped the actor on the property while cast and crew awaited his arrival on set, so he ripped the wrought-iron gates right off the brick pillars, Dirt reported.

Carey reportedly owns several homes but sometimes moves from one expensive rental unit to another. Dirt reported she has previously rented houses in Los Angeles and the Hamptons and spent some of her Covid quarantine in a luxurious mansion with a violin-shaped pool in Westchester County, New York. Additionally, Carey oversees a massive triplex penthouse in lower Manhattan featured in Architectural Digest over 20 years ago and a three-acre beachfront compound on the highly exclusive Windermere Island in the Bahamas.